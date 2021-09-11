Michael Kirk Kitchens Saltillo-Michael Kirk Kitchens, age 54 died Thursday September 9, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. He was a self-employed plumber and a member of the Harrisburg Baptist Church. He loved to hunt, fish and spending time in the outdoors. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his sons, he was the self-proclaimed best plumber in the world. Private graveside services will be held at the Kirkville cemetery with Bro. Doug Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville cemetery. Survivors include his sons Reid Kitchens & Candace of San-Antonio, TX and Gavin Kitchens of Tupelo; his parents, Melvin & Carolyn Kitchens of Pontotoc; his sister Amy Shelton & Barry of Madison, MS; fiancé`, Missy Hunter and her children James Riley Hunter, III & Kelsie, Mary Beth Hunter and Anna Maria Hunter her grandson, Skye Michael Duff; nieces & nephews Mollie Dean & Jake, Addison Shelton and Brandon Shelton; great nephew, Eli Dean. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl & Ollie Kitchens and Lank & Odessa Michael. Pallbearers will be Todd Rodgers, Ricky Cleveland, Barry Shelton, Ed Neelly, Luke Prust, Joe O`Callogan, Steve Johnson, Jimmy Michael and Billy Ray. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.