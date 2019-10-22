Lisa Dawn Kitchens, 58, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in California, June 17, 1961 to Joseph Ferdinand Scheidbach Jr. and Wanda Eunice Nail Stanker. Lisa was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her two sons, Travis Kitchens III with his wife Jodi and Ronnie Joseph Kitchens with his wife Amanda. Lisa had six grandchildren, Lexi, Maci, Rowdy, Nathan, Addie and Garrett A memorial service honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Shannon Blower officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
