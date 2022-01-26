Melvin O Kitchens, 82 passed away on January 25, 2022 at the NMMC in Pontotoc, MS after an extended illness. Melvin was born on October 13, 1939 to Earl and Ollie Kitchens in Itawamba County. Melvin was a member of West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Due to his failing health, he enjoyed watching many televised ministers. He was well respected in the community and he was a light hearted person who enjoyed making everyone laugh. He was a loving husband to Carolyn, a loving father to Kirk and Amy, and loving grandfather to his five grandchildren and great grandson. His humility was one of his strong attributes that shown in his character. After working several years at Penn Tire, Melvin learned the trade of plumbing. He and his son, Kirk owned and operated Lee Acres Plumbing in Tupelo and later he owned and operated Pontotoc Plumbing and Electrical before retiring from the plumbing business after 40 years. He was a wonderful provider to his family. He had many friends in addition to enjoying his trips out to the Ozark community. Funeral services will be at the Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm with Bro. Doug Kitchens officiating and lifelong friend Danny Waters will deliver the eulogy. He will be laid to rest beside his son, Kirk in the Kirkville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Michael Kitchens of Pontotoc; his daughter, Amy Shelton (Barry) of Madison, MS; daughter-in- law, Missy Kitchens (Kirk) of Saltillo; his grandchildren, Brandon Shelton, Mollie Dean (Jake) ; Reid Kitchens (Candace) of San Antonio,TX; Addison Shelton and Gavin Kitchens, and great grandson, Eli Dean;host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ollie Thrasher Kitchens; son, Kirk Kitchens; brother, L.C. Kitchens. Pallbearers will be Danny Waters, Todd Rodgers, Barry Kitchens, Barry Shelton, Brandon Shelton, Jake Dean and Walter Hampton. Visitation will be at the Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 1:00 until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
