Wilburn W. Kitchens, 89, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center, Amory. He was born in Kirkville on December 29, 1931, to James Wesley and Pearl Bridges Kitchens. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He served as a dorm parent at the Tupelo Children's Mansion, worked for Mid South Packers for many years and retired from VitaFoam. He was a longtime member of Cedar Grove United Pentecostal Church where he drove the Sunday School bus for over 30 years and was a dedicated member of the church board for many years. He enjoyed reading his bible, watching college football and gardening. Services will be 1 PM Saturday at Cedar Grove United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Danny Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his children, Roy Kitchens (Shelia) and Stanley "Boo" Kitchens (Debra) all of Booneville and Claudia Kitchens of Tupelo; two brothers, James Kitchens (Phyllis) of Mantachie and Haskell Kitchens (Carol) of Dorsey; four grandchildren, Corey Kitchens (Mallory), Tiffany Kitchens Neal (Michael), Holly Reynolds (Hunter) and Dustin Kitchens (Tiffany); twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Kitchens; two sisters, Berton Moreland and Varnell Kitchens; eleven brothers, Marvin, Earl, Tint, Harley, Elmie, Dexter, Gaddis, Talmadge, Ullie, Bob and JW. Pallbearers will be Glenn Kitchens, Phillip Kitchens, Corey Kitchens, Dustin Kitchens, Michael Neal and Hunter Reynolds. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eli Neal and Nathan Kitchens. Visitation will be 11 - 1 Saturday at the church. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
