Nancy Elaine Marie Kizer, 64, passed peacefully at her home in Pontotoc, MS on October 13, 2021. As a request of Ms. Kizer, there will be no service. Nancy was born on January 18, 1957 to Lorraine LaFrancis and John Robinson in Aurora, Illinois. She received her education in the East Aurora Public School System. Although raised in Aurora, IL, Nancy spent the later half of her life in the Ingomar community in New Albany, MS. Nancy truly lived a life full of laughter and love. She loved her family to the fullest. Her greatest achievements in life were the ones who called her Mom, Grandma, and GG. She loved spoiling each and every one that called on her. Above all, she was proud of her family. She is survived by her two daughters: Nicole Dowdy (Jay) and Krista Murry, both of Pontotoc, one sister, Colleen Ambre (Joe) of Aurora, IL, three brothers, Mickey Robinson (Cheryl) of Temple, Tx, John Robinson of Ottawa, IL, Larry Robinson (Tina), of Oswego, IL, one sister in law, Debbie Robinson of Alverado, Tx, one sister in love, Jill Robinson of Ottawa IL, five granddaughters, Hannah Lane, Morgan Horton (Aaron), Mackenzie Kennedy (Tyler), Bailey Rhynes, and Elizabeth Dowdy, two great grandsons: Bentlee Tutor and Presley Kennedy, and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Robinson and one brother, Neal Robinson. The family requests that memorials be made in Nancy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Kizer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
