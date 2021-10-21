David Kleban, 73, passed away on October 20, 2021 at his residence in Starkville, MS. He was a retired Inventory Control Manager,Vice President of Kleban's Shoes, Inc. and attended Temple B'nai Israel. He loved his family and Mississippi State University sports. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morton Joseph Kleban and Charlotte Regar Kleban; and brother, Michael Allen Kleban. He is survived by his wife, Debra Watts Kleban; brothers-in-law, Randy Watts (Joni) and Ronnie Watts; his nieces and nephews; and his two dogs, Mazey and Breezie. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

