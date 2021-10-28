Carolyn Marie Nichols Klingel, 69, died Wednesday, October 27, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. She was born August 28, 1952, in Haiti, MO., to Sydney Nichols, Jr., and Lillie Irene Culver Nichols. She was a member of Apostolic Revival Center. She was retired from Diversity-Vuteq. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 4 daughters: Tina Marie Tucker (Jerry) of Greenwood Springs, MS., Laurie Parker (Daniel) of New Albany, Sasha Dillard (Justin) of Ecru, and Savanna McDonald of New Albany; 1 son: Richie Klingel (Sissy Fuller) of The West Union community; 2 sisters: Aileen Holt (Ronnie) of Mooreville, MS., and Glenda Denton (Steve) of the Cotton Plant community; 2 brothers: David Nichols, Sr., and Doyal Nichols, both of Holly Springs, MS.; 9 grandchildren: Danny Rogers, Brooke Brill, Laken Miles, Gabby Parker, Ashley Simmons, Savannah Wismer, Jonathan Wismer, Alayna Wismer, and Allison Klingel; and 16 great-grandchildren: Addy, Sophie, Eden, Elliott, Carter, Kingston, Brayson, Lily, Aiden, Zoey M., Beau, D J, Holly, Chloe, Zoey S., and Weston. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Richard David Klingel, Sr.; and 1 brother: Larry Nichols, Sr. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, at United. Pallbearers will be Rickey Gann, Justin Dillard, Brian Beaty, Daniel Parker, Shane Robbins, and Danny Rogers. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
