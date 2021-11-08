Richard "Richie" David Klingel Jr, 48, passed from this life on November 6, 2021. He was born June 19, 1973 to Richard David Klingel Sr. and Carolyn Nichols Klingel. He served our great county in the Navy, and was an employee of Ashley Furniture Co. He enjoyed his fur buddies, reading, and helping others whenever he got the chance. He was so loved by his family and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. A visitation will be from 1:00pm till the start of the service at 2:00pm also at United. United Funeral Service will be flying the Navy Flag in honor of his service. Mr. Klingel is survived by his wife, Sissy Fuller, three daughters; Allison Klingel, Savannah Wismer, and Alayna Wismer, one son, Jonathan Wismer, and two sisters, Laurie Parker (Daniel) and Tina Tucker (Jerry). He is preceded in death by his parents. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
