Clara Joanne Kingsheim Pannell, 84, passed away June 10, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona, MS. She lived in Fulton, MS until her health declined. She loved her family and doing arts and crafts. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. She was married to Leon Pannell for 47 years. She is survived by Leon Pannell; children, Martin Zepeda, Jr.(Becky), Patrick George(Dede), and Connie Escarria; grandchildren, Joseph Zepeda(Melissa), Meagan Hillhouse(Warren), David Harris, Mike Harris, Danny Harrison(Domini), Michael Escarria, Joey George, Josh George, John George, and Maria George; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Wearmouth(Frank); and stepson, Doug Pannell(Wanda). She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Gladys Klingsheim; sons, Mike George, Roger Lamb, Joseph Zepeda; daughter, Pamela Dubois; 1 brother and 4 sisters. A Memorial Service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 1PM until service time.

