Sis. Betty Jean Cagle Kloepper, at age 97, gave up her earthly tabernacle and met Jesus and reunited with her husband, Bro. R. P. Kloepper, in heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020, from the NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Born in Energy, Illinois on Nov. 9, 1923 to the late Claude and Mabel Harding Cagle, she was educated in the schools there and married Raymond P. Kloepper on Sept. 18, 1944, a beautiful marriage of 73 years. Bro. Kloepper, with Sister Betty as his wife and ministerial partner, served the United Pentecostal Church in several capacities for over 70 years. They first came to Tupelo in 1955 to serve as Superintendent of the Tupelo Children's Mansion and pastor of Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church. In 1991, they retired and made Tupelo their home. Sister Kloepper was a kind, soft spoken soul whose testimony to her faith in God was never questioned. She made a difference in many people's lives. Due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions, there will be no public service or visitation, per her request. She was interred in Priceville Cemetery next to Bro. Kloepper. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Sis. Kloepper is survived by two children, Dr. Ray Kloepper and his wife, Mary, and Sis. Claudette Kloepper Walker and her husband, Rev. Marvin Walker; her grandchildren, Alison Davis, Candice Johnson and the Rev. Jonathan Walker; and three great-grandchildren; her Church family at Cedar Grove; and a host of other relatives and friends about the country. For those who wish, condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
