HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Ruth Kloha, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Midwest Care Center in Arlington Heights, IL. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Grace Lutheran Church in Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 10:00am until service time.

