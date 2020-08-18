Karen Klump, 59, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2020 at her home in Chelsea, Alabama after a courageous Three year battle with cancer. Formerly of Tupelo, she was born July 31, 1961, the daughter of Ronald and Martha George Mason. Karen was known as a dilligent worker. She was a graduate of Mooreville High School and worked as the manager of a convenience store and also as a real estate agent. She was a former member of Belden Baptist Church and currently a member of North Shelby Baptist Church in Birmingham. Karen leaves behind her husband, Terence "T.J." Klump; her mother, Martha George Mason; two sons, Michael Mason (Ashley Ryan Mason) and Tyler Franks (Liz Miles Franks); her granddaughter, Brianna Ryan Mason; one sister, Rhonda Clayton; one brother, Laine Mason (Jane Mason); two nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald F. Mason. A celebration of Karen's life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Bill Mason officiating. Burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. In compliance with state mandated regulations, friends and family are kindly requested to wear masks at all times. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
