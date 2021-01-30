Charles Raymond "Chuck" Knapp passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis after an extended illness. He was born February 22, 1961 in San Diego, California, the son of Charles Knapp and Marlene Dudley Knapp Cummings. Chuck moved to Alabama to begin his working career and moved to Tupelo in 1995. He worked as an electrician for Sunshine Mills and later for Yokohama Industries. He was a member of Kings Gate Church. An avid outdoorsman, Chuck enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, traveling, reading, music and riding motorcycles. He was an outgoing individual who loved spending time with friends and family. Chuck leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Janice Talley Knapp; two sons, Jared Smith and James Knapp and wife, Sarah, all of Tupelo; his grandson, Noah Knapp; a brother, David Knapp and wife, Wilma of Hamilton, Alabama; four aunts, Pam Andrews Green of Romona, California, Deanna Grant and husband, David, of Springfield, Missouri, Kasey Guistra and husband, Sal, of Jacksonville, Florida, California; an uncle, Don Dudley and wife, Natalie Sentz of Oceanside, California; and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Hamilton. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Terry Garrett officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
