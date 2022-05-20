Barbara Nell Knight, 75, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born December 14, 1946, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Quinnon and Jessie Perry Gist. She attended I.A.H.S. and I.J.C., graduating with a degree in administration. She worked in clerical and administration at I.J.C., Central Service, and Super Sagless. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed word find puzzles and collecting knick- knacks. She was a member of Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Booker and Bro. Jay Knight officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one son, Kirk Knight (Tracy); one daughter, Kris Funderburk (Larry Brown); one brother, Tommy Gist; one sister, Judith Riley; three grandchildren, Jay Knight (Katie), Dayton Funderburk (Tori), Abby Kirksey (Ben); four great grandchildren, Sawyer, Rhett, Trace, and Mavie Jo; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
