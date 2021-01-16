Bob Knight, 88, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Mithcell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Florence, AL. Services will be on Monday, January 18, 1 p.m. at Pilot Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow at Pilot Hill Cemetery.

