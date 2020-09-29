BOONEVILLE -- Daphne Knight, 84, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Jumpertown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemtery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.