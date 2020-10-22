David Holiday Knight I, 60, died peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Known for his quick wit and true Southern charm, David touched the lives of many people from all walks of life. Born April 4, 1960, in Mantachie, his parents were Noel and Thelma Barber Knight. He graduated from Mantachie High School in 1978 and attended Itawamba Junior College before later joining the Mississippi National Guard. An avid outdoorsman, David never missed an opportunity to hunt, fish, or otherwise be immersed in nature. His love for the outdoors was reflected in his professional life as well, including his most recent 17-year career with the City of Tupelo's Public Works Department, where he oversaw the Beautification and ROW Department until his recent retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mantachie. David was a master storyteller and enjoyed gathering with friends and family over food. He knew firsthand the power of food to bring folks together, and his cooking leaves behind a legacy of its own. David cut a wide path, his charisma and personality filling every space he ever encountered. Above all else, David was devoted to his family and will be sorely missed. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Knight Family Plot at Oak Grove Cemetery in Mantachie with Bro. Grady Davidson and Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. Private burial will follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. He leaves behind a beloved family, including his wife, Donna Summers Knight; his children, Holli Knight White, David Knight II (Darby), Wilson Knight (Joshua); grandchildren, Lanie Ruth White, Tripp and Paisleigh Knight; his mother, Thelma Knight; siblings, Wanda Grimes and Dian Young (Pat); several nieces and nephews; a host of cousins and countless special friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Noel Knight; grandparents, D.H. and Addie Knight and Reginald and Tennie Lou Barber; a brother-in-law, Mackie Grimes. The family wishes to thank the staff of NMMC Hospice for their compassionate care.
