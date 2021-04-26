Lutrisher Dianne Taylor Boren Knight, 69, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at The Meadows. She was born March 14, 1952 to the late Dexter D. Taylor and the late Alice Lorain Cleveland Taylor. She enjoyed working in her flower garden. She especially enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. James Terry officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday April 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mantachie City Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Chester Norman Knight of Mantachie; son, Gary (Mary Beth) Boren of Mantachie; daughter in law, Candace Boren, grandson, Luke Boren; granddaughters: Alisha Boren and Emma Joy Boren; sisters: Lois Kennedy of Aberdeen, Mavis (Gene) Browning of Tishomingo, Cathy (Winford) Terry of Aberdeen, Judy Hutcheson of Fulton, Nellie (Johnny) Franks of Mantachie, Nancy (Timmy) Archie of Fulton; sisters-in-law, Betty Taylor and Rolanda Burger; brothers-in-law, Sam Boren, Latrail Knight, Kenny Knight; host of extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Boren; son, Jeff Boren; grandson, Adam Boren; brother, Elvis "Bud" Taylor Pallbearers are Mitch Taylor, Rodney Franks, Chris Franks, Winford Terry, Steve Terry, Bo Boren The family extends a special thanks for the care from The Flowerdale floor at the Meadows. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.