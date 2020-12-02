Gertie Chilcoat Knight, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Tupelo. She was born October 13, 1937 to the late Wiley "Dick" Clifford Chilcoat and the late Alice Inez Senter Chilcoat. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to gospel music. She was a loving, caring, devoted family member and especially enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She loved cooking for her family and extended family on Tuesday nights. She enjoyed playing the piano. She retired from Walmart after 21 years of service. In her later years of retirement she joined the IAHS Cafeteria group where she was a devoted worker. Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday December 4, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Faulkenbery officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Survivors include her daughters: Gail (Jeff) Umphers and Sandy (Brian) Hayes both of Fulton; grandchildren: Justin "Turtle" (Hannah) Umphers, Madison (Ethan) Orr; great-grandchildren: Preston Shields; Jase Umphers, Hayes Orr, Sterling Orr; sister, Genette Johnson Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles "Bill" Knight, Jr., grandson, Tyler Dalton Hayes, brothers: John Kelly Chilcoat and Buford Chilcoat; sisters: Trudy Montgomery, Louise Skeen, Vola Hamm Pallbearers will be Brad Montgomery, Chris Montgomery, Steve Johnson, Kenny Coker, Gary Graham, Ricky Nichols Honorary Pallbearer is Diamond King The family requests that masks please be worn. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
