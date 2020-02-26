Jeanne Elizabeth Gardner Knight, age 89, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at River Place Nursing Home in Amory, MS. She was born March 23, 1930 to Horace Alexander Gardner and Grace Carmichael Gardner in West Palm Beach, FL. She grew up in Knoxville, TN before moving to Monroe County. She worked part time until she was in her eighties at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. She was a member of Aberdeen United Methodist Church. She loved her family . Some of her hobbies were cooking, gardening, and quilting. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Rev. Mary Hutson officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Survivors include one daughter, Liz Thomas Barton (Bill) of Fayetteville, AR; two sons, John Robert Thomas (Jeanette) of Lucedale, MS, and Dr. Roy Thomas (Sonya) of Tremont, MS; two step-children, Deborah Knight Herndon (Frank) of Aberdeen, MS and Dinah Knight Sneed (Jimmy) of Senatobia, MS; eighteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Harold Roy Thomas, Sr.; her second husband, James Luther Knight; one son, James Steven Thomas; one-step daughter, Linda Knight Holt; one sister, and two brothers. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Are you giving up anything for Lent?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.