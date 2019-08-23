BOONEVILLE -- Peggy W. Knight, 70, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday at 3:00 at Reaching Out Pentecostal Church in Booneville. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 until 8 at the church. Burial will follow at Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery.

