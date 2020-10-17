Loree Lancaster Knight Rice, 90, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born July 27, 1930, in Pontotoc County, she was the daughter of the late William Hayden Lancaster and the late Odell Holley. She attended Bruce High School, and was retired after working many years for Kellwood Company. Loree has been a Christian since she was 11 years old, and most recently was a member of First Baptist Church in Houston. Previously, she was a long time member of Calhoun City First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She loved singing Gospel music and playing the piano. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She cherished her family, and loved taking care of her grandchildren. A very kind and gracious woman, she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Pryor Funeral Home is honored to serve Loree's family. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11:00am at Calhoun City First Baptist Church. There will also be a visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City. Bro. Jim Vance will be officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma. Pallbearers will be Ken Fullilove, Rick Huffman, Stan Blaylock, Jimmy Hardin, Fred Nabors, and Jerry Hamilton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cole, Jerry Ellison, Jerry Christian, and Tony Bacon. She leaves behind her daughters, Bette Carder (Dow) of Houston, and Sonya Rodgers (Randy) of Oxford; son, Steve Mooneyham (Tammy) of Saucier, MS; grandchildren, Nathan Mooneyham (Beth), Lori Todd Smith (Jimmy), Brooks Mooneyham (Victoria), and Mary Hannah Meek (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Sean Mooneyham, Preston Mooneyham, Kathryn Mooneyham, Paxton Mooneyham, Lucas Mooneyham, Harrison Smith, Eliza Smith, and Sage Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Raymond Knight; and her late husband, J.W. Rice; infant daughter, Beverly; and great-grandson, Liam Mooneyham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mississippi Baptist Children's Village. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com.
