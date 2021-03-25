George Russell "Rusty" Knight, a great guy with a solid and secure gusto for living, departed this life unexpectedly after suffering an apparent heart attack in Memphis on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Rusty was 53. Born on June 29, l967 in Tupelo to Sandra Franks Knight and George Michael "Mike" Knight, Rusty spent most of his life here except for brief stints in Horn Lake and Southaven. He graduated from Tupelo High School in l985 and studied Computer Technology at Itawamba Community College. Rusty's working life was that of an Independent Consultant in Computer/Internet Technology. His mind was razor sharp and his easy going but OCD personality made him a successful and perfectionist businessman allowing others a leg up in their businesses due to his meticulous technology skills. Rusty loved the outdoors, horses and horseback riding and all animals esp. dogs. He enjoyed fellowship with his family and wide circle of friends and, being a neat freak, he would often do all the clean up after parties leaving the venue spotless. Always in perpetual motion and always thinking of others first with a heart of gold , Rusty enjoyed an all too brief earthly journey which brought himself and others great satisfaction and peace. He will be missed by all. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 27, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Payne Cemetery near Mooreville. Visitation will be from 4 PM-6 PM on Friday at the Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Rusty is survived by his parents, Mike and Sandra Knight of Tupelo; his sister, Brandy K. Hogan (Chris) of Tupelo; his brother, Alex Knight (Summer) of Nettleton; his nephew, Conner; three aunts, Penny O'Quinn of Mooreville, Nancy Knight of Tupelo and Sue Wright of Mooreville and his fur babies, Boss and Scarlett. Rusty was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Prentiss and Evelyn Franks, whom he was the primary caregiver for until their deaths; his paternal grandparents, George and Allie Knight and two uncles, Bob Knight and Bill Wright. The family requests memorials be made to Hope Unbridled Equestrian Program, 103 Beckman Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801, a horse riding program bringing strength, support and healing to special needs children. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
