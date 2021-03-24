Rusty Knight, 53, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at see notes in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4 until 6 PM at Holland- Tupelo. Burial will follow at Payne Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.