PONTOTOC, MS -- Bruce V. Knight, SR., 70, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Associated Family Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with viewing at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, 109 Rankin Blvd Ext Tupelo, MS 38801. Phone: (662) 260-5100. Web: www.associatedfuneral.com.

