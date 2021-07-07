Virginia Knight, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 06, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, July 12,2021, from 10:00 am until 10:30 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church, Amory, MS.

