James M. Knighton, 96, passed away Friday, February 26 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. The family has decided in light of the current Covid-19 situation to have a private family service, honoring Mr. Knighton's life, with Bro. David Grumbach officiating. The Service will be shown via live-stream on the Macedonia Baptist Church Facebook page starting at 2:00 pm March 1, 2021. A drive through visitation with the family will be from noon to 1:30 pm, Monday, March 1, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mississippi. A full obituary will be in Tuesday's addition.
