James Monroe Knighton, born April 8, 1924, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Ms. James was born in Union County, Mississippi, one of six sons and one daughter to Johnnie and Josephine (Moorman) Knighton (deceased). Brothers surviving include: Bobby Joe (Brenda), and Billy and deceased are Roy, Travis, Robert and Mava Ruth (Sis) Espanto. Also, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Linnie Moorman Gains Bailey and John Frank Moorman, and John Knighton and Drusilla Rogers Knighton of Union County. James spent his childhood and teen years in the New Harmony area. During his high school years, he worked to help support the family during the recovery period of the Great Depression. He graduated from New Harmony High School in 1943. James was passionate about and served with love his God and Church, family and friends, community and country and profession. He loved watching Ole Miss sports. He was an avid reader and was faithful to study the Bible. James was first ordained as deacon in 1954. He served as deacon and taught Sunday School for many years at New Oak Grove Baptist Church. His home Church is now Macedonia Baptist Church and loved his pastor and all the members there. Like his great grandfather, grandfather, father, and brothers, he served his country in the military. He is a Marine and participated in the Pacific Campaigns from 1943-1945. Dad was a true patriot that loved his Country and the Marine Corp. His favorite cap he wore daily continued to show support of his 4th Division L Company 3rd Battalion 23rd Marines. He trained for World War II in San Diego, California. James served his community in many ways, such as a working member of American Legion with approximately 74 years of service. He was always ready to help those in need. James worked in the furniture industry and farmed his small 40 area farm. He worked more than 40 years with Futorian and Stratford Furniture Manufacturing as manager over the cutting department and then scheduling. Some of his colleagues became lifelong friends. Family was always important to James. There are four children with his wife Jewell (deceased in 1999): Joan Knighton Berry (Wayne-deceased), Shirley Knighton Evans (husband Ron) Johnny (Kathy), Ralph (Best Friend Mary). Between the 4 four children there are 6 Grandchildren: David (Billie), Denise (Donald), Brian (Best Friend Stephanie) Mindi, Corey (Christy), Daniel (Brittney): 9 Great Grandchildren: Lauren (Alex), Alex (Brooklyn), Kennedy, Cameron, Lilly, Brooklyn, Preston, Cohen, Collins (deceased). Everyone that knew him, thought of this man as a "Man of God with a heart of gold" always ready to give a helping hand. A very quiet man with few words but actions of a man that practiced "Service Above Self." Due to COVID 19 Pandemic the family wanted to put the health of everyone first knowing that so many of James' friends and family would want to pay respect to this wonderful Christian man. A drive-by visitation and a private celebration of life was held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. David Grumbach officiating. The service was livestreamed and is still available on Macedonia Baptist Church, Myrtle, Ms. Facebook page. Pallbearers were David Koon, Brian Ely, Corey Knighton, Daniel Knighton, Jimmy Knighton, and Bobby Knighton, Jr. Members of American Legion Post Number 72 served as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be sent to the Gideons International and/or Macedonia Baptist Church Media Ministry, 1033 CR-19, Myrtle, Ms.38650.
