Kathy Knopp, 58, passed away on Tuesday, July 06, 2021 at the NMMC after a long illness. She enjoyed collecting purses, fishing, cooking, traveling, especially to the ocean. Kathy was an avid singer with a beautiful voice and also enjoyed amateur photography, especially on her many travels. She loved her dogs and spending time with her family. She was a very kind and loving person and always seemed to know the help someone needed without them asking. She loved the Lord and tried to bring others to salvation. She was a member of East Heights Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday evening, July 10, 2021 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Knopp; her mother, Frances Mary Tollison; niece, Michelle Beoddy; nephews, Jamie Tollison and Donnie Ahart; (7) great nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Troy W. Tollison; sister, Bobbie Ahart; brother, Troy T. Tollison. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Tupelo-Lee County Humane Society or the Amercan Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.