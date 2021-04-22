Harvie Lee Knox, 87, was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Knox. He was born September 3, 1934. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where he remained a faithful member til death. The sun set for Harvie Lee on April 16, 2021 at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. After retiring from Profile Products of Blue Mountain, MS he became a good servant of his Antioch Community. Mr. Knox leaves to cherish his memories four daughter; Beverly Knox and Brenda Knox both of Milwaukee, WI, Barbara Knox of Blue Mountain, MS and Sandra Knox of New Albany, MS. three sons: Douglas Knox , Melvin Knox and Earl (Betty) Knox all of Blue Mountain, MS. two sisters: Lottie Cook of Blue Mountain, MS and Mary Gilbert of New Albany, MS. 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, 11:00 am, at Antioch MBC in Blue Mountain, MS. The body will lie instate one hour prior to start of service. Interment will follow at Academy Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
