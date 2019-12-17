Mrs. Kathryn Nichols Brewer Knox, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home in Houston, Mississippi. Kathryn Knox was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on August 29, 1930 to James Lawson Nichols and Flora Bell Griffin Nichols. She was a homemaker and she was known by friends and family for her desserts. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Woodland, Mississippi. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Kathryn Knox is survived by her daughters, Lynda Grimes of Houston, MS., and Patsy Wilson of Houston, MS., one son, Alton Spencer Brewer of Van Vleet, MS., one sister, Millicent Wood of Hattiesburg, MS.; one brother, Tommy Nichols of Houston, MS.; eight grandchildren, Amy Grimes, Anita Burleson, George Grimes, Kim Spicer, Johnette Morales, Stacey Criddle, Candace Morphis, and Joy Job; and 16 great-grandchildren. Kathryn Knox was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband, George S. Brewer; daughters, Kaye Criddle, and Angela Dawn Brewer; and one sister, Glenda Nichols. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 906 CR 416 Woodland, Mississippi 38851 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
