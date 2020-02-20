Lue Allen Knox was born March 13, 1937 to the union of the late Mack McClellan Knox and Ruby Gladney Knox. He departed this life on February 14, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined West Grove M.B. Church. Lue Allen Knox was known best for his big heart. He was a giving person. He didn't mind giving his last to help anyone out. He really enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mack and Ruby Knox, two sisters: Fannie Lou Knox and Hazel Knox Simon; six brothers: Wesley Knox, Mack Knox, James Otis Knox, Walter Knox, Clinton Knox Sr., and George Rueben Knox. He leaves to mourn his passing, one brother Lawrence Knox (Emma) of Houlka, MS, his four daughters: Barbara Brown (Lemark) of Pittsburg, MS; Helen Knox of Gallatin, TN, Brenda Heard of Algoma, MS, and Averia Jones of Pontotoc, MS; Nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren; Two special nephews Minister Clyde Knox, and Lawrence Knox, Jr. both of Houlka, MS and one special niece Faye Knox of Houlka, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 1 PM - 6 PM, with family hour from 5 -6 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:00 PM at West Grove M.B. Church in Houlka, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service at the church. Interment will follow at Cane Creek Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
