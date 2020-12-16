Mrs. Annie Reath Knox, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Friday December 18, 2020 12:00 Noon at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday December 17, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Gardens. Serenity Simmons Funeral home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

