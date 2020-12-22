Opal Dennis Knox, 85, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday December 26, 2020 11:00 at New Birth Community Church . Visitation will be on Saturday December 26, 2020 10:00 - 11:00 at New Birth Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery New Albany, Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany in charge of Services.

