Elizabeth " Mrs. Walter" Koehn, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Retirement Community in Brooksville, MS. She was born Dec. 23, 1925, in McPherson, KS. Elizabeth was married to Walter Koehn on Dec. 20, 1953. They enjoyed 68 years together. They made their home in the Galva, KS area. They were blessed with 6 children. She was an avid homemaker and enjoyed entertaining guests from far or near. Having her family around her brought her special joy. In 1974, they moved their family to the Okolona, MS. area. They recently moved to Brooksville, MS. Survivors include her husband, Walter, Brooksville,MS; Bruce (Lavone) Koehn; Errol (Katherine) Koehn, Okolona, MS; Darla ((Stan) Smith, Prairie, MS; Starla Unruh, Okolona, MS; Sherilyn (Lyle) Smith, Windsor, KY; Mark (Jannice) Koehn, Okolona, MS.; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Okolona Mennonite Church with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation at the Okolona Mennonite Church will take place Thursday evening Jan.13, from 5:00 to 7:30. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
