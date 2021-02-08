William Bruce Kohliem, Sr., 56, departed this life for his eternity in Heaven at 4:15 AM Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from Shearer Richardson Nursing Center in Okolona. Bruce was born on February 23, 1964 in New Albany to Johnny Foy and Hattie Kohliem Eckford. He lived most of his life in this area except for a brief period in Beloit, Wisconsin. Bruce attended North Pontotoc High School. He was a standout softball player for New Edition of Red Hill. He worked several years for John's Asphalt as a truck driver before becoming disabled with Multiple Sclerosis. A practical jokester with a sparkling personality, Bruce loved his family and friends dearly. He will be missed by all. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial to follow in Redhill Cemetery near Sherman. Pastor Daryl Rucker will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 PM-6PM on Tuesday at the Tupelo Chapel. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Bruce is survived by his mother, Hattie Kohliem Eckford of Red Hill Community; his father, Johnny Foy of the VA Nursing Center in Oxford; and his family, children, Shemecha "Shelove" Kohliem of the Red Hill Community. and William Kohliem, Jr. and his wife, Eudora of Saltillo, and Christian Calamese of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Olivia and Abigail; a sister, Karla Montgomery and her husband, William of the Red Hill Community; brothers, Glen Kohliem and his wife, Cynthia of the Red Hill Community, Lee Foy and his wife Seless of Tupelo, Earl Foy, and John John Gordon. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11 AM Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
