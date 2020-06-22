Freddie Louise Clayton Kolb, 92, departed from this life Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home in Blue Springs. She was born in the Liberty Community on December, 23, 1927 to Walter F. Clayton and Fannie I. Wilder Clayton. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at New Harmony Baptist Church in Blue Springs, with Rev. Randy Kolb officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Janie Kolb-Vinson of Blue Springs; a son, Randy Kolb (Betty) of New Albany; two granddaughters, Brandy Kolb of Tupelo and Rachel Kolb Murphree (Shane) of New Albany; three great-granddaughters, Reagan Vinson, Rachel Katherine Smith, and Molly Caroline Murphree; and one great-grandson, Clayton Murphree. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Ralph E. Kolb; sisters, Mattie Lee Clayton Littlejohn and Dorothy Mae Clayton Freeman; and a grandson, Brad Vinson. The family would like to thank Home Care Hospice for their kindness and caring of Freddie during her last days and in particular Farrah Hawkins, Brandon Beck and Annie Leseuer. They were a Godsent. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Baptist Children's Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060-0027. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalms 116:15
