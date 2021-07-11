"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away" Revelations 21:4 Garvin Ray Koon, 73, life long resident of Tippah County passed away peacefully Saturday July 10, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ray will be Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 2 PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Lane Finley and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowry Church Cemetery. Ray was born November 9, 1917 in Tippah County to the late John Robert and Julie Mauney Koon. He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and was married January 6, 1967 to his beloved wife, Linda Bates Koon who survives. He was a valued employee for 40 years with the Biltrite Corporation before his retirement. A Christian and member of Lowry Church, he will be remembered for his love of baseball, western television shows, and Nascar, especially his favorite number 3 driver, Dale Earnhardt. Ray had so much goodness about him and had such a love for his friends, family and most importantly his much adored grandchildren and great grandchildren. He lived a full life as wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by those whose lives he touched most. Visitation will be 11 AM to 2 PM Tuesday July 13, 2021 at The Ripley Funeral Home In addition his wife of 54 years, memories will be shared by one son, Brad Koon(Mandy), two daughters, Tammie Ralph(Travis) and Jennifer Jackson(Kerry), one sister, Connie Shelton(Doc), two brothers, J. W. Koon and Phil Koon(Brenda), and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to his care givers Dr. South and Heather Cornelius. Ray is proceeded in death by two brothers, Wayne Koon and Jame Koon, a sister in law, Beverly Koon, one infant sister and two infant brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Koon family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
