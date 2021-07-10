Garvin Ray Koon, 73, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo . Services will be on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 2 PM at in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home.. Visitation will be on 11 AM until 2 PM Tuesday July 13, 2021 at in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home..

