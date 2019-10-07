On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Ruth Elizabeth "Beth" Koon, 52, resident of New Albany, departed this life at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Funeral Services remembering the life of Beth will be at 2 PM Tuesday, October 8 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery near New Albany. Beth was born October 17, 1966 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of the late Billy and Sharon Anderson Crossen. She was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany and was employed as a truck operator for the VF Jeanswear Company for 15 years. A Christian, Beth will be remembered for her love of family and friends. She enjoyed outdoor activities that included flower and vegetable gardening. A beloved sister and friend, her memory will forever live in our hearts. Visitation for Beth will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Monday, October 7 and will continue Tuesday, October 8 from 10 AM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will be shared by three sisters, Dianna Moyer (Timothy), Deanna Provience and Tammy Crossen, two brothers, William Crossen and Danuel Crossen (Serena), all of New Albany, a loyal pet canine "Sassy" and a host of family members, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two special friends, Gregory Koon and Ronnie Rutledge. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Beth's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)52-39-7000
