Robbie Lee Koonce, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 21, 1938 in Mounds, Illinois to Edward and Minnie Dell Thomas Koonce. Robbie worked 42 years for the Illinois Central Railroad, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and going out to eat. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Robbie leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Patsy Russell Koonce of Mantachie; his 5 children, Jeff Koonce (Lynne) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Laura Roe of Jackson, Tennessee, Julie Cheatham (David), of Nashville, Tonya Harris (James) of Mantachie, and Steven Mansell of Corinth. He loved the 13 grandchildren he was blessed with as well as his four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Sandera Gahan of Nashville. He was preceded in death by his parents. While there will be no services locally, friends and relatives may leave expressions of sympathy and fond memories at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

