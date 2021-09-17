Carol June Phillips Kornegay, 72, entered into eternal rest after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant, where she was surrounded by her family. Carol was born on January 17, 1949 in Fulton, Mississippi to Hoyle and Trula Fay Phillips. She was raised in Mississippi and graduated from Ole Miss with a BA in Education before meeting the love of her life, Glenwood Marshall Kornegay, while teaching in Philadelphia, Mississippi. A service celebrating Carol's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues, 280 Mobile Street, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time. Carol was warm and caring, loved spending time with her family and friends, and was always able to brighten the lives of those around her. All who knew Carol adored her. Carol had a passion for education, and spent much of her life as a dedicated schoolteacher. She began her teaching career working with children in the Mississippi Band of Chocktaw Indians in Philadelphia, Mississippi, an experience that she always remembered with great fondness. She spent many more years teaching first and third graders, and retired from the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district in Fort Worth, Texas, where she lived for more than 30 years. Carol enjoyed visiting the beach in Topsail Island, North Carolina, cheering on her favorite football teams, telling stories and laughing with family and friends, and spending time soaking up the beauty and wildlife of the Smoky Mountains with Glen after they retired to Murphy, North Carolina. Carol is survived by Glen, her best friend and husband of almost 45 years; their daughter, Krisha McCoy and her husband, Kevin, and their five children, Mia Fay, Chase William, Kamryn June, Morgan Carol and Declan Marshall all of Mount Pleasant; her brother Hoyle "Sonny" Phillips Jr. of Guntown, Mississippi; and loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends. She has been reunited in Heaven with her parents, Hoyle and Trula Fay Phillips of Guntown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Carol's memory to Roper Hospice Cottage at 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
