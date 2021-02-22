Richard Dean Koss passed away peacefully at home February 20, 2021 after a sudden illness. He is in his heavenly home with no more pain. He was of Baptist faith. He was born in Cisne, IL on March 25, 1941 to Playford and Evelyn Koss. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve for six years. Richard was an avid golfer, who was always trying to beat his buddies, Larry Roberts and Keith Basil. He was also and avid reader and Dodger fan. He retired from truck driving in 2020 after traveling across all 48 states and into Canada. He is survived by his wife, Martha Duncan Koss, daughters; Tina Gray (Jason Stewart), Tracie Turner (Anthony Hendrix), Collin Gray (Krystie), Reid Turner, Kolby Gray, Jordan Turner, and Gentry Turner, grandchildren, Kam Thomas, Brayden Gray, and Caden Gray, and a mother-in-law Eunice Duncan. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Marilyn Shroats. A memorial service will be held at 1:00p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Chris McDonald officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be his golfing friends. For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
