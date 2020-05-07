Martha Dean Kramer Clayton, 84, passed away May 6, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a seamstress supervisor in many furniture factories and enjoyed being with her family and camping. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Allen Clayton of Pontotoc; 9 children, Greg Kramer(Shirlene) of Peppertown, Billy Kramer(Kitty) of Mooreville, Gary Kramer of Carriere, MS, Debra Kramer Ross(Charlotte Collins) of Pontotoc, Trisha Kramer Heatherly(Eugene) of Pontotoc, Denise Kramer Horton(Dennis) of Birmingham, AL, Debbie Clayton Hutcheson(Bob) of Alpine, Diane Clayton Moody(Randy) of Blue Springs, and Perry Clayton of Pontotoc; 21 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Johnny Gory(Betty) of Tupelo and Bobby Gory(Linda) of Palmetto; and sister-in-law, Ann Gory of Plantersville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norbin and Dolly Clayton Gory; and 7 siblings. A public graveside service will be at 2PM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. David Westmoreland and Bro. Melvin Crowley officiating. A private family only visitation will be at 12PM until 1PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: David S. Deloach, Lance Heatherly, Dylan Horton, Brian Kramer, Johnathan Kramer, Stephen Kramer, Josh Moody, and Chris Clayton.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.