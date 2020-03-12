Danny Bruce Kredo, 68, passed away, Wednesday, March 11,2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Downy, CA on December 21,1951 to the late Herman "Skip" and June Winkelman Kredo. He attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. Danny was an owner operator truck driver for many years. He loved music and playing the guitar. He was good at woodworking and wood construction. In his earlier years he loved to build Harley Davidson motorcycles. Service will be Saturday, March 14,2020 at 1:00pm at United Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Tackett Kredo; two daughters, Krista Dose of Fresno, CA, Karen Deguzman of San Diego, CA; one son, Mark Howell of Sherman, MS; five grandchildren, Dannon Kredo, Delaney Dose, Kaya Deguzman, Lillian Deguzman, Ian Howell; one soon to be grandchild, Natasha Raylene Kredo; two sisters, Vickie Ewing of Myrtle, Carol Leuthold of Tampa, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Mona Kredo; one sister, Sherry Lentz. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14,2020 from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
