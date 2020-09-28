Gerald F. Kuchenmeister, 65, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home. He was born December 8, 1954, to Edmund and Irene Kuchenmeister. He graduated from the University of Mississippi and then worked for the university for 20 years. He was an accomplished guitar player and songwriter. He was a lover of cruises. He will be donating organs for scientific research. He enjoyed doing photographs of loved one and nature. He is survived by his wife, Sandrah Kuchenmeister; five sons, Gerald "JJ" Kuchenmeister Jr., Joshua (Danielle) Kuchenmeister, Jacob (Michaela) Kuchenmeister, Charles (Kathea) Lang and Sean Strickland; two daughters, Sarah (Michael) Andrews and Krystal Kuchenmeister; one sister, Rebecca Kuchenmeister; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Shane Strickland; his parents; and one brother, William Kuchenmeister. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

