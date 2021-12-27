Kurt Jan Kutrip, 67, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was born January 29, 1954, to John Kutrip and Margaret Adams Kutrip. Mr. Kutrip was a retired teacher and principal. He loved teaching, he loved reading and he was a history buff. He enjoyed studying and teaching his Sunday school class. Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation for Mr. Kutrip will be held prior to the funeral service from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Daniel Horton, Ricky Howell and Dennis Smith will be officiating. Burial will be in the East Prentiss Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennie Anderson Kutrip; son Anderson Mills (Shelby); two daughters, Lauren Horton (Daniel) and Mollie Kate Davis (Derick); sister, Patricia Hackmiester of St. Louis, MO; grandson, Cooper Davis; three granddaughters, Zoe Reese Dunahue, Abigail Horton and Mattie Caroline Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife and mother of his child, Janet Kutrip. Pallbearers will be Terry Anderson, John Paul Anderson, Junior Wooten, James Hinton Anderson, Dr. David Greenhaw, James Stanley Long, Ricky Howell and David Bolen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Austin Short, Ricky Ford, the staff of Wheeler School, staff of Falkner School and the Adult Sunday School Class of Salem Christian Church. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Salem Christian Church, 1030 County Road 400, Corinth, MS 38834.
