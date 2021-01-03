Diane Kuykendall, 70 passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on July 17, 1950 in Lamar County, she was a daughter to Clay Veldee and Mattie Sue Easter Foster. She was married to Larry Kuykendall. A loving wife and devoted sister, Diane's entire life displayed a servant's heart whether it was working in the church nursery at East Amory Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for over 48 years, taking food to needy families, or delivering meals-on-wheels. She was a proud Mimi and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Diane was a cancer survivor who had great determination. She had a mind for creativity especially in floral design, and with her love of flowers and gardening, she used that creativity in serving her community for over 30 years. She enjoyed family trips, and she loved to host family get-togethers at her beloved family cabin; and with her unique gift of hospitality, she could make you feel right at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at East Amory Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Larry Kuykendall of Smithville; one son, Nathan Kuykendall (Amy) of Amory; one daughter, Leigh Ann Kuykendall Mattox (Rich) of Mooreville; one brother, Jim Foster (Angela) of Tupelo; one sister, Carol Manning (Maurice) of Florence, MS; 5 grandchildren, Caleb Kuykendall, Eva Beachum, Jonathan Beachum, Sydney Mattox, and Barrett Mattox; and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Susie Foster; and one granddaughter, Riley Kuykendall. Pallbearers will be Ricky Williams, Todd Manning, Rich Mattox, Tommy Minich, Ricky Gault, and Van Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of East Amory Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the East Amory Baptist Church Nursery. Condolences may be shared with the family online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
