WEST POINT -- Gail Holley Kuykendall, 70, passed away Sunday, November 03, 2019, at Pheba in Clay County, MS. Services will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church, West Point, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 am until the service hour at Faith Baptist Church, West Point, MS. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Monroe County, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.