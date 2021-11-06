Kathy Ann KuyKendall (59) passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She enjoyed her plants, flowers, birdhouses, NASCAR (especially Talladega), cooking, baking, reading cookbooks, looking at Facebook, watching Alabama football and her little dog Dixie. Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Robbins officiating. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Cemetery in Amory. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, November 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Kathy is survived by her husband, Glenn KuyKendall of Tupelo; her daughter, Heather Leigh KuyKendall (fiance, Jeffery Willard) of Tupelo; her son, Spirit Blade KuyKendall of Amory; her step-son, Corey Joshua KuyKendall (Lindsey) of Mooreville; her brothers, David Evans (Brenda) & Allen Evans (Phyllis) both of Hamilton, MS; her grandson, Ashlyn Jones; her step-grandchildren, Emerson KuyKendall, Waylon Kuykendall and Porter KuyKendall; her mother-in-law, Nancy KuyKendall of Guntown; her sisters-in-law, Kim Henson (John) of Guntown & Nan Watkins (Steve) of Philadelphia, MS and a host of nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, JD & Leonel Evans and her father-in-law, Mickey KuyKendall. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
